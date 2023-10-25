Mostly cloudy skies have returned to the area this morning, along with a very, very mild start. On southwest winds, temperatures hover in the lower 60s, which is actually the average afternoon high for this time of the year. Any shower chance remains quite low out the door and on through the morning rush hour.

This afternoon, highs will once again reach the middle 70s, marking an incredible stretch of warmth for central Indiana. A slight breeze will make for a pleasant afternoon with a passing shower from time to time. Considering the very low rain chances, keep all plans scheduled for today, outdoors, along with some sunshine in the mix to make things bright.

The rest of the workweek remains warm and mainly dry with additional spotty showers at times, especially on Friday. A larger push of rain is set to arrive late Saturday and into Sunday. For now, rain could be heavy in spots through Sunday afternoon with some storms passing overhead. This will be the leading edge of a stronger cold front arriving early next week.

The last days of October look shockingly cold, as northwest winds crank up and temperatures plummet. Halloween looks quite chilly with a flurry chance by the evening. Expect more updates in the days ahead.