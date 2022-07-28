We are off to a much drier start this Thursday morning! A small shower (very, very limited) chance remains this morning but most areas will enjoy a dry but muggy beginning to the day. Temperatures out-the-door will start in the lower 70s, under a mix of sun and clouds while dew points remain sticky.

This afternoon with a thinning of clouds, things will begin to heat up quickly! Afternoon readings will reach the upper 80s with southwest winds at 6-11 mph. A few, isolated storms will blossom up by late afternoon, as a cold front drops across the state. These should remain fairly limited but could bring a heavy downpour, lightning and a strong gust or two.

Behind the cold front, skies will begin to clear and a dropping in humidity will mark a beautiful open to the weekend! Opening day for the Indiana State Fair is tomorrow and wonderful weather is expected, with increasing sun and highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday and Sunday look bright and sunny with highs both days in the middle 80s! Storm chances remain obsolete for most of the state for the entire weekend. The only storm chance could develop late Sunday in our southern counties. Enjoy!