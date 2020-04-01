Limited sun to open April but warmer weather on the way!

The showers in the overnight have ended and cooler air has now settled in across the state! Out-the-door forecast will have us around 39°, with wind chills in the lower 30’s, under rather cloudy skies.

Limited sunshine will begin to work in by this afternoon with a light north wind at 5-10 mph. A day still slightly below average but much better than Tuesday, in the terms of warmth and sky brightness.

Warm-up arrives tomorrow on southwest winds, along with additional sunshine! This will be a break from the norm and welcomed news for outdoor activities. The trend of warmth builds on Friday, marking the “best of the week!” before showers enter the picture on Saturday. Although a turn to wetter conditions return, mild weather should hold for the weekend and into early next week!