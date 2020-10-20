Limited sunshine; more rain and storms arrive tonight!

Expect a damp start, along with some patchy fog in the area to begin the morning rush hour. For now, rainfall has taken a break, as clouds slowly break at times through the day. The combination of dryness and limited sunshine should help to move our thermometer back into the lower 60’s by late afternoon, nearly 10° warmer than Monday.

Rain and storms return this evening and for the overnight. Additional rainfall and the timing is great news for the drought laden state. Rain will fall steady in spots overnight and some areas could quickly pick up an inch or more. Storms should stay below severe limits but some lighting and wind gusts will be around.

A drier trend will take hold on Wednesday, while warmer weather kicks in across the state. Thursday still remains the best of the week, with highs nearing 80°. More warmth is expected on Friday too, before rain and storms slide in by the late afternoon or evening. Cooler weekend ahead with some showers at times.