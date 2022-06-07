Mostly cloudy skies will be around to start your Tuesday morning, as showers continue to fall in our northern counties. Expect a warm and muggy morning and afternoon shaping up, as a cold front works across the state. This cold front will spark additional weak, widely scattered shower chances through the afternoon and early evening. Due to added cloud cover, highs later today will reach the upper 70s, compared to the middle 80s of Monday.

Tonight, clouds will be clearing out and dew points will be dropping, providing a cooler night. As winds go light, some patchy fog could develop and create a few issues by sunrise. Expect lows tonight to drop into the upper 50s.

Wednesday will bring a return to additional rain and storms by the afternoon, some healthier downpours, lightning and stronger gusts could be in the mix for central and southern Indiana. But our northern counties should expect some rainfall, additionally.

Thursday brings my pick of the week with lower dew points, sunshine and dry conditions! Friday brings an increase in clouds and a limited shower chance by Friday evening that could bring an impact to Zoobilation downtown at the Indianapolis Zoo.