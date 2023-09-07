We are not quite there yet. Yes it was cooler and cloudy Thursday but the humidity was still quite high late into the day. Cooler than normal afternoon temperatures continue to start the weekend

Clouds and milder temperatures aid in more of a fall-like feel but humidity is being stingy. Still rather high late day and will slowly lower overnight. Clouds linger with fog likely by daybreak. For air to be deemed truly dry the dew point temperature needs to lower to under 60-degrees. Late Thursday, the dew point remained quite high despite lowering from same time Wednesday. The turn to light north winds overnight will aid in a reduction in the humidity for Friday but enough will linger keep skies mostly cloudy through the day.

Those clouds Friday may even produce a shower or some patchy light rain at times before improving for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will aid in a temp rebound to around 80-degrees come Sunday, the normal high for this time of the year.

CHECK IT OUT

Have you seen it? Welcome City of Westfield’s Grand Junction to our FOX59 weather camera network! It is the largest LIVE weather-cam network in central Indiana and it will be even larger soon, stay tune south-side!