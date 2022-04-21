The widespread rainfall overnight is becoming widely scattered this Thursday morning. The patchy, light rain will linger through the morning rush hour with the moisture moving out by midday. Skies will brighten this afternoon as temperatures trend warmer. Highs will peak into the upper 60s and lower 70s later today!

The weather looks pleasant for the Indianapolis Indians! The game will begin shortly after noon and skies are going to be mainly cloudy for the start of the game. It will at least be comfortable as cloud cover breaks over downtown Indy!

Another wave of rain and embedded thunderstorms will pass over central Indiana starting Friday morning. The next round of activity will develop ahead of a warm front. Keep the rain gear on hand, especially if you live over the northern half of the area. It is going to turn even warmer with highs in the mid-70s Friday afternoon.

The unseasonably warm weather is expected to arrive just in time for the weekend! There will be several dry hours to enjoy outdoors this weekend before rain and storms return Sunday night. A cold front will bring a cooler shift to the weather pattern early next week, including chances of frosty mornings.