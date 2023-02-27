FILE (Getty Images) FILE (Getty Images) Read Less by: Joe Hopkins Posted: Feb 27, 2023 / 01:43 PM EST Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 02:20 PM EST SHARE INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is experiencing severe weather Monday with Tornado and Thunderstorm Warnings issued for several counties already. Follow this liveblog for the latest weather developments: Warnings have largely subsided in Central Indiana. We are still awaiting reports.Of all storms today, this storm south of Fortville (Hancock County) displayed the greatest rotation. It appears likely that a tornado developed at some point. Gate to gate shear reached 127mph. pic.twitter.com/KsQU9sDMGl— Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 27, 2023 WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware, Hancock, Henry and Madison County in IN until 2:30pm EST. @Fox59 #INWX— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) February 27, 2023 A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Wayne, Fayette, Union until Feb 27, 2023 2:30PM EST. #INwx @cbs4indy @fox59 @thewxauthority pic.twitter.com/lo8vvJ1oWm— Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) February 27, 2023 A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Hancock until Feb 27, 2023 2:15PM EST. #INwx @cbs4indy @fox59 @thewxauthority pic.twitter.com/zTdAmD6i5j— Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) February 27, 2023 ⚠️ TORNADO WARNING: Madison, Hancock, and Hamilton counties until 2 PM.Take shelter immediately. Radar indicated rotation in the severe storm moving NE at 40 mph. #INwx pic.twitter.com/NXQ2wvdpik— Alyssa Andrews (@HoosierLyss) February 27, 2023 A Tornado Warning has been issued for Jennings, Decatur until Feb 27, 2023 2:00PM. Take shelter NOW. #INwx @fox59 @cbs4indy @thewxauthority pic.twitter.com/GK1THLHojW— Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) February 27, 2023 A Tornado Warning has been issued for Tipton, Howard until Feb 27, 2023 2:00PM. Take shelter NOW. #INwx @fox59 @cbs4indy @thewxauthority pic.twitter.com/a1rVb6lyz1— Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) February 27, 2023 WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Warning for Howard and Tipton County in IN until 2:00pm EST. @Fox59 #INWX— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) February 27, 2023 HEAVY RAIN and low visibility with this Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NE Marion County. #INwx @FOX59 @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/hMOU6ZIGQO— Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) February 27, 2023 A severe storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail is moving northeast through the Indy metro area. Take shelter if you're within the warning! #INwx pic.twitter.com/pE13BJNWrz— Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 27, 2023 A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Madison until Feb 27, 2023 1:45PM EST. #INwx @cbs4indy @fox59 @thewxauthority pic.twitter.com/xLAMY9v717— Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) February 27, 2023 WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew and Shelby County in IN until 1:45pm EST. @Fox59 #INWX— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) February 27, 2023 A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Brown until Feb 27, 2023 1:15PM EST. #INwx @cbs4indy @fox59 @thewxauthority pic.twitter.com/9si5Pc6wcB— Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) February 27, 2023 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction