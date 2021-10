EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - An Evansville family is seeking legal help after their attorney says they received COVID-19 vaccinations instead of flu shots last week.

According to attorney Dan Tuley, Joshua and Alexandra Price and their two children, who are four- and five-years-old, received adult doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Walgreens on St. Joe Avenue on October 4 when they went there to get flu shots. Tuley says the parents received a call from Walgreens about 90 minutes later telling them a mistake was made. He said the parents contacted the CDC and health officials.