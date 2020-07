A few storms overnight (mainly south and east of Indianapolis) are now moving into Ohio. The morning rush hour should stay dry, under a mix of clouds and mild temperatures in the lower 70s.

Daytime heating and a stalled front nearby could trigger additional pockets of rain and storms. Expect these storms to be scattered with large spaces of dry time in between while highs reach a seasonal 86°. Severe risk is low (marginal) again today, with lightning and some wind gusts in the taller-structured storms.