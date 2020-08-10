LIVE BLOG: Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to Indiana

The second week of August is opening with a much more summer-like feel. The first seven days of the month all came in below average. At that point Indianapolis was off to the coolest start to August in 28 years. That switched by Sunday when temperatures soared into the upper 80s during the afternoon and humidity rose to very uncomfortable levels. The dew point temperature on Sunday was a good 10° higher than where it was on Saturday afternoon. Dew point temperatures in the 70s, like what we are experiencing today, are more typical of a tropical air mass.

Rain chances are on the rise. We stay dry the rest of the evening but we're tracking a couple rounds of storms for your Monday. A few storms will be possible pre-dawn with a scattered storms in the area after daybreak. Off and on showers will be possible throughout the day but there will be plenty of dry time around as well. More showers and storms arrive Monday night ahead of a cold front that will be approaching the state. This round will likely pack more of a punch with the potential for a few isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat in these stronger storms.