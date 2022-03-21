The first day of Spring was on Sunday and the first two days have featured some excellent weather. High temps were well above average both days with a high of 73 being recorded on Monday! Despite the sunny, warm conditions, the rest of the week will feature quite a change with a stretch of wet weather ahead.

You will want to have the rain jacket handy before you walk out the door on Tuesday morning. Steady rain will be falling by daybreak and will continue steadily for most of the day. Temperatures will remain in the 50s nearly all day long luckily, but don’t expect to see the sun.

Wednesday will be our last day in the 60s as clouds and rain remain in the area. There could actually be a few peeks of sun, but that’s about the extent to which we will see it until late in the weekend. Rain will be more scattered, but a few storms will be possible during the day as well.

Thursday through Saturday will feature little precip, but clouds will keep a stronghold on the region. Temps will also return to the 40s and breezy conditions will make it feel like late winter has returned. Luckily, there is some light at the end of the tunnel as we approach the new week.