Longest partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 years happening Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Also known as a “Beaver Moon”, the longest partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 years will happen early Friday morning beginning at 1:02 a.m. eastern and ending at 7:03 a.m. The total duration of the eclipse will be 6 hours and one minute.

The maximum eclipse with over 97% of the moon immersed will peak at 4:02 a.m. This is when the moon will enter the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow. It will be noticeable between 2:18 a.m. and 5:47 a.m. before becoming less noticeable.

Will the Lunar Eclipse be visible from Indiana?

Yes!

This map shows the visibility of the Nov. 18-19 partial lunar eclipse. Darker areas indicate greater visibility. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)





Will Holcomb Observatory be open to view this eclipse?

No.

LONGEST PARTIAL ECLIPSE of the CENTURY to occur in the Pre-dawn hours of November 19th. Maximum eclipse is at 4:03 AM EST when 97% of the Moon will be eclipsed. At that time it will be high in our western sky. This will also be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years! pic.twitter.com/Xa9ciXLp3V — Holcomb Observatory (@holcombobserv) November 7, 2021

Unlike a solar eclipse, you do not need any special glasses, you can just look at it with the naked eye, binoculars, or a small telescope.

Why is it the longest? Normally, we hear about super moons. This is considered a Micro Moon, meaning the moon will be at its furthest point from Earth known as apogee. According to the laws of orbital motion, the Moon will move slower in its orbit at apogee, thus taking a longer time to traverse through the Earth’s shadow.

This Moon could be called a few things: Micro, Blood, or Beaver. Micro, because the moon is near apogee. Blood, because of the reddish hue due to light filtering through all the sunrises and sunsets on the Earth as seen from an eclipsed Moon. Beaver, because it falls around the same time when hunters would set traps for beavers, capturing them for their fur ahead of the chilly winter season.

Why longest PartialEclipse in 580yrs? It's a MicroMoon, near apogee, meaning furthest from Earth. Orbital laws-Moon will move slower in orbit thus taking longer to traverse through Earth’s shadow & just misses totality by meager 3%, meaning will be partial for much longer time. pic.twitter.com/J0DTnfYNBr — Holcomb Observatory (@holcombobserv) November 15, 2021

When is the next Total Lunar Eclipse that will be visible from Indiana?

May 15-16, 2022.