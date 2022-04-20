INDIANAPOLIS – If you love to look at different planets, you will be able to see four different planets into the end of April!

Planets for viewing in April

If you look to the southeast, you will be able to see Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn just before sunrise. Jupiter will appear the brightest, Venus will appear the second brightest and Mars will appear red.

Next near planetary conjunction

By the end of April, Jupiter and Venus will get very close to each other. On April 30, Venus will be 0.2° south of Jupiter! This is when the two planets will pass one another, near planetary conjunction. You can view this an hour before sunrise on April 30 and May 1.

These will all be visible with a telescope or the naked eye if weather conditions cooperate, of course.