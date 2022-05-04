INDIANAPOLIS – The month of May is usually associated with warmth, flowers in bloom, race day, and other signs of Spring! Another sign of Spring is typically severe weather season. However, if you look at the statistics and weather records over the last two years, you wouldn’t think it was Spring but closer to parts of Fall or Winter with little severe weather too.

For two years in a row, we’ve had a measurable snowfall in mid or late April. That has only happened 27 times in recorded history (or since the late 1800s). Late season frost and freezes have happened further into May than on average.

With the colder than normal Springs, severe weather threats have been lacking here in Indiana.

May is usually when severe weather season, mainly tornado season, is reaching its peak. May and June are the peak months for tornado production nationwide and in central Indiana.

So far this year, we’ve had 5 tornadoes. Indiana averages 22 tornadoes yearly with May producing 6 and June producing 5. We have not had a tornado recorded in May in two years.





The outlook for the rest of May and June does suggest warmer weather, which could be the key to a more active pattern ahead. Even though the last two seasons have been quiet, it is a good idea to practice and review your severe weather plans so you are not caught off guard.

It is not a question of “if” but “when” severe weather will occur here in central Indiana.