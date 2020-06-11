Looking back at Wednesday’s storms; refreshing weather has arrived!

The weather was very active on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms moved over the state. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued early in the afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. Some storms produced hail and damaging straight-line winds, especially in the northeast quadrant of FOX59 viewing area. There were numerous reports of strong winds knocking down trees and branches within Grant, Howard and Miami counties.

The boundary did not only bring thunderstorms to central Indiana, but winds howled as the cool, less humid air rushed into central Indiana Wednesday afternoon and evening. The graphic below shows the peak wind gusts from yesterday! In Converse, there was a measured wind gust at 80 MPH around 2 PM. The peak wind gusts below are the strongest within a 24 hour period and some are associated with severe thunderstorms.

The cooler, less humid air has arrived this Thursday morning. The storm chances have stopped for now as a ridge of high pressure slides east over the Ohio Valley and Mid-South. It’s a refreshing start with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. Dew points have also fallen below the 60° mark, which means it will feel more comfortable this morning and this afternoon! Expect plenty of sunshine for today and to close the work week. Highs in the afternoon will be more seasonable for mid-June and will climb into the lower 80s.

As we head into the weekend, a weak cold front will drop south and cooler air will stream back into central Indiana. The boundary could bring a couple stray showers early Saturday morning. However, it will more than likely just bring additional cloud cover for many across the area. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will dip below average with temperatures in the mid-70s. The stretch of mainly dry and comfortable weather is going to carry into the next workweek. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through Tuesdays, then rise back above 80° midweek.