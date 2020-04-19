Lots of sunshine the next few days; timing out rain chances

We may have had less sunshine today but overall, the it’s been a pretty pleasant finish to the weekend. A few spotty showers will be possible this evening but most, if not at all, remain completely dry. Temperatures will be highly dependent on the cloud cover tonight. Clouds will decrease overnight and the more quickly we see clearing, the more our temperatures will drop. The northern half of central Indiana is expected to clear first and will likely see temperatures dropping to the mid 30s overnight. This will allow for some patchy frost to develop, mainly north of I-70. Those to the south, and with a little more cloud cover will see lows drop the lower 40s by Monday morning.

The start of the new week is shaping up nicely. After a cool morning on Monday, there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the rest of the day and temperatures rising back to the low 60s.

A few nocturnal showers will be possible late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, the next several days will be rather dry.

A brief shot of cooler air moves in on Tuesday dropping highs back down to the mid 50s. However, we’re back to much milder air by the very next day.

A stronger low pressure system is set to move across the area late in the week. That will bring us our next best chance for rain by Thursday.