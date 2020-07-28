Lowered humidity affords a comfortable night; Heat on hold as clouds and rain chances return

DEW POINTS DROP

The humidity lowers and it feels great! A real treat for late July. Low temps early Wednesday morning could slip below 60-degrees outlying after a warm Tuesday afternoon. With lowered amounts of moisture you can achieve maximum cooling during the overnight hours.

THE DOG DAYS

We are entering that time of the year the dog days of summer and the 90-degree heat will be on hold as a turn in the weather pattern gets underway. Added clouds and rain chances = cooler close to the month of July. Rain coverage climbs quickly Thursday but the outlook for the weekend has improved. Clouds and rain showers are looking to thin Saturday and Sunday – we will continue to fine tune the forecast for the first weekend of August.

Only two days this month have been ‘below normal’. August’s opening week favors a below normal weather pattern. Stay tuned, some terrific weather could be coming next week!