Mainly storm-free across the Nation and warmest Thanksgiving here in five years

DRY TIME COMING

The soggy weather is moving on late Wednesday evening and we are awaiting drier weather for the Thanksgiving holiday. Our weather is set to improve as drier air arrives behind a departing low pressure.

Rainfall Wednesdays was health with over 1″ in Indianapolis. Downstate totals were higher with numbers closing in on 2″ in Bloomington. The rain has scattered late and will continue to do so for the rest of the night, we are expecting damp conditions through sunrise with perhaps some patchy light rain at times.

Clouds will linger for most of the day but we are optimistic that some late day rays of sun appear especially in western Indiana Thursday afernoon. Real improvements are coming as sunshine will be increasing during the holiday weekend. Saturday looks to be the brightest with full sun expected.

TALKING TURKEY

It will be a substantially warmer start to Thanksgiving this year! Last year it was cold with flurries and started below freezing and the high temperature never reached 40-degrees! We are to open the day damp but temperatures will hold in the middle 40s at sunrise. So what is the coolest start to a Thanksgiving? The coldest on record is 1° set in 1930.

Five years ago we topped out at 62-degrees (7th warmest on record) and the warmest was 69-degrees in set 1896 and 1973. Each the of the past four years have failed to reach the 50-degree mark but today we feel we will do it! This will be the “warmest” Thanksgiving since 2015 when we reached 62°

While 1° was the morning low in 1930, the coldest high temperature was only 14° also in 1930.

From coast to coast most of the Nation will be rain-free. It has rained plenty on Thanksgiving in Indianapolis, over 50% of them since 1972. with 2010’s 1.45″ the most for the holiday.

Accumulating snowfall has been rare on Thanksgiving with only measured snow on 12 occasions in the 149 years of record keeping. Snowfall of 2.4″ was recorded on Thanksgiving in 1902.