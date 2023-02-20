INDIANAPOLIS – A major winter storm will impact parts of the region later this week, but in Indiana the early spring-like weather will only be amplified.

Tranquil Tuesday weather

Quiet conditions will carry over into Tuesday with the only change in our weather coming from a weak cold front. The air will thus remain dry and temps will drop a little bit. We begin the day in the upper 30s and should still return to the low 50s in the afternoon. We’ll be able to thank the partly sunny sky and dry air for warming us despite a cooler wind flow. Enjoy some time outdoors if you can because the weather will become more active in the days following.

Powerful storm system moves in

A powerful and complex storm system will impact the Midwest as we head into Wednesday. Wide reaching impacts from record-challenging snowfall to record-challenging warmth will be ongoing concurrently.

Wednesday will begin in the upper 30s across Central Indiana, but temperatures will sharply rise as a warm front crawls northward during the afternoon. While this is ongoing, rain will be falling steadily and heavily at times across the state. We’ll see a widespread 0.50-1.00″ of rain by the time the day is done.

Meanwhile a snowfall of 12-18+” will be occurring across northern states such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. A narrow stripe of freezing rain will impact areas between the warm & cold weather with up to 0.50″ accumulating in Southern Michigan.

A chance to reach 70…

Rain & clouds preceding a cold front will move out as we head into Thursday morning. This will leave us with a few hours of mostly sunny weather and warm air. Parts of Southeastern Indiana will have a fair chance at reaching 70 degrees, and while unlikely, the chance is above zero in Indianapolis too! Of course, this would not last long with temps dropping around 40 degrees into Friday morning.