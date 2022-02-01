Major winter storm heading to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Let’s get right to it.

A Winter Storm WARNING has been issued for counties along and north of I-70. This starts Wednesday at 7 a.m. until Friday at 1 a.m.

A Winter Storm WATCH has been issued for the rest of the counties to our south beginning Wednesday.

By this evening, the rain will begin to advance across the state while temperatures overnight hold in the 40s. By Wednesday morning, the rain will be still falling in Indianapolis! Up north, rain to snow transition will be underway by sunrise. As steadier snow begins to fall from Lafayette to Fort Wayne, the rain will continue in Indy through late morning/early afternoon.

By the afternoon, the rain will begin its transition to a wintry mix in the city, as temperatures fall below 32°. Steady snow will still be falling up north and drifting slowly south along a line from Crawfordsville to Noblesville to Muncie. This is the first wave of the storm! The highest totals will be north of downtown by Wednesday evening and overnight. Although accumulations will be likely in downtown too.

A second wave will follow early on Thursday morning, this will bring the bigger snows for Indianapolis! With temperatures in the 20s, a more light, powdery snow will fall steadily. The combination of snow and wind will create very slick and hazardous travel through the day and into Friday morning.

The second wave will impact all counties with 2-day totals exceeding over a foot in some spots! Here is our current thinking and still could change as the storm is still 24 hours out from the state. Expect more updates coming this afternoon!

NOW is the time to prepare your house and your car.