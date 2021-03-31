March ends blustery; hard freeze tonight

A cold front has cleared the state but a few showers linger post frontal. These light showers will end around 8:00 am for downtown and continue to push east into Ohio. Drier, chillier air is settling in and will dominate the area today, with some sunshine for late morning and early afternoon. Winds will blow from the northwest at 12-18 mph, adding to the chill. After a high on Tuesday of 74°, this will be a little shock for today!

Skies will clear a bit tonight and temperatures will plummet into the lower 20’s. This will damage some emerging plants and flowers that are now budding. A Freeze Warning will be in effect late tonight and through early Thursday morning.

Thursday (first day of April) brings a continued chill with some sunshine but little warmth as highs only reach the lower 40’s. Some flurries still possible but very limited and mainly north of Indianapolis.

Milder air returns this weekend, as sunshine builds and a dry stretch takes hold into early next week!