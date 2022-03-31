Temperatures dove sharply behind a departing spring storm system Thursday. After the warmest air of the year, the chilly pattern had resumed.

COLD CLOSE

March 2022 opened mild and for the first three weeks of the month, over 80% of the day were above normal and the average temperature ranked among the warmest on record. At one point, we were averaging just over 6-degees per day and we posted four 70-degree days.

The pattern turned chilly late last week and since the 24th of the month all of the days have been below normal with the exception of Wednesday – when we topped 78° in Indianapolis, the warmest of the year.

A spring storm is on its way out and in its wake, gusty winds and colder temperature have returned. Thursday afternoon temperatures fell to 40° by 5pm and combined with a strong wind made it feel as much as 50-degrees colder than Thursday afternoon. The temperatures late day were at mid-February levels just 24 hours removed from a early June feel.

March is the fastest month to warm annually, ending the month with a normal high of 58° climbing from 45° on the first. We gain one hour and eighteen minutes of daylight during the month and spring should be in full swing. So is cold this late in the month unusual? Not really however it is odd to end the month colder than it opened. We did some digging and found that this is the fifth year out of the past six where March ends colder than it opens. This year opened with a high of 66°, the high of 59° today came just before 2am. The coldest March 31st on record was 26° in 1923 when over two-inches of snow fell.