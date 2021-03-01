March opens bright, seasonal and fairly uneventful

Skies are rather cloudy to open a new week and month! The passage of a cold front has brought a wind shift from the northwest and a chillier start to the work week.

Although clouds are thick to begin the day, sunshine will increase through the morning. Winds increase from 12-18 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Bright sun and seasonal (45°) air is underway for your Monday.

Clearing tonight and frosty tonight and into Tuesday morning.

More sunshine expected for Tuesday, while seasonal air holds. Most of the week looks dry and bright. Enjoy!