Massive storm comes in 2 waves; heavy snow on the way!

A mild beginning to the day for Indianapolis, as rain is falling and temperatures remain in the 40s with patchy fog. The morning and afternoon will be uneventful for the city, which gives you plenty of time to knock things off your list. Any wintry mix will not arrive until early evening for Marion County, eventually changing over to snow with a few inches possible as the first wave exits after midnight.

The first wave of this large 2-prong storm system is bringing snow now to our northwestern counties and will shift slowly south and east through the afternoon and evening as arctic air advances south. High snowfall totals expected for the north today into 1 a.m. Thursday.

The second wave builds in before sunrise Thursday morning, as snow intensifies and roads become quite slick. This wave will bring some additional snow north of Indianapolis but the bigger push of snow will be from Indianapolis and points south along the arctic air line.

The combination of snow, wind and bitter air will make the snow more powdery, while blowing and drifting will create whiteout conditions through Friday. It’s likely no schools will be open in Indiana statewide for Thursday and Friday!