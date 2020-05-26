May 2020 takes a whopping turn, among the largest temperature spreads within the month on record

Skies are clear and plenty of sunshine on the way again for your Tuesday! Expect another quick rise in our temperatures through the early afternoon, while spotty storms redevelop in the humid air. Rain coverage today will be much like Monday with about 20% of the area seeing a passing shower or storm, some areas could see a heavy downpour within a stronger storm and some lightning. Highs today should reach the middle to upper 80s, roughly 10-12° above a normal May day. Apply sunblock because the UV index will run very high. It will only take 20 minutes to get a sunburn!

Rain and storm coverage will SLOWLY increase in the days ahead, while we remain warm and humid through Thursday evening. A cold front arrives on Friday in the morning and rain looks likely for most until clearing by the late afternoon. A break in the heat comes this weekend, along with our air-conditioning systems, as overnight lows drop into the 50's and lots of sunshine will be enjoyed!