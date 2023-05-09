This is the date when you can officially say that it is time for spring to take off, two important records were set on this date

MAY 9th is a big date for weather records in Indianapolis. ON THIS DATE in 2020, the ALL-TIME coldest May temperature is set with a low of 27°. Other area lows that morning included 24° Zionsville, 25° Crawfordsville & Mt Comfort. May 9th is also important as it is the date of the LATEST measured snowfall for the city when nearly one-inch of snow was recorded on this date in 1923.

It is full-on sunshine Tuesday and as beautiful of a spring day that you will find. The lowering of humidity behind last evenings passing cold front has delivered dry air. Dry air warms quickly and cools quickly so we are expecting that temperatures will slip rather quickly after sunset. Despite a cooler open Wednesday, our 70-degree streak will roll on. Tuesday marked five consecutive days and the streak is expected to continue into the weekend. Take advantage of the mild weather as humidity will surge again starting Friday and will aid in our next threat for rain and thunderstorms.

2023 STATE-WIDE TORNADO COUNT UPDATED

The one and only tornado report across the Nation Monday was this Landspout in Carroll county. NWS determined that is lasted for 7 minutes and produced no damage despite crossing a tree line and powerlines. Rated EF-U (unknown) as no rating has been assigned.

A landspout tornado forms differently than those produced by super-cell thunderstorms. This starts at the surface and is drawn upward within an updraft. These are often brief and weak but are considered a “tornado”.

The number of tornadoes in the state of Indiana this year stands at 39. That’s more than double of all of last year and now seventeen more than average. We average 22 tornadoes annually.