May ends with sunniest day in three weeks; June open is a chill one but heat is on the way

MAY 2020

It was a historic May in Indianapolis, weather-wise. Yes no 500 but in the world of weather it will enter the books as producing the all-time coldest temperature in the month of May on record. The temperature dipped to 27-degrees the morning of the 9th.

You cannot hold back the warmth in May and we didn’t. Though most of the month was spent with sub average temperatures, we reached 88-degrees the afternoon of the 25th marking a significant milestone in the month. We scanned 149 years of weather records and found that the 61-degree spread within the month was the largest in a may since 1911, the year the very first Indianapolis 500 ran. Digging deeper, the largest intra-month swing in May temperatures was 63-degrees set in 1895!

What a finish to the month with plentiful sunshine Sunday. We ended the month with the sunniest day in three weeks. May picked up where the previous four months left off, on the cloudy side. Each of the months this year have failed in the sunshine department and May did too. With only 31% the possible sunshine.

JUNE OPEN IS A COOL ONE

What a start to the month as early morning low temperatures dipped into the lower forties early Monday morning. Some of the chilly lows included 42-degrees in New Castle (Henry county) and 43-degrees in Marion (Grant county).

The early morning low of 51 is among the coolest 18% on record to start the month of June. Only 27 times has meteorological summer opened so cool. The record is 39° set in 2003.

WARM FRONT COMING

June can turn quickly and this one will! The mild temperatures are behind us soon as a warm front sweeps the state before sunrise. Meteorological summer begins on June first and summer heat is quite frequent moving forward. The hottest June afternoon came in 2012 with a high of 104° set on the 28th.

We will not be that warm Tuesday but many locations could reach the 90-degree mark on Tuesday. Gusty southwest winds will elevate temperatures and humidity quickly Tuesday and it will hold for the rest of the work week.

The threat for scatted thunderstorms will perk up starting later Wednesday with an increase for clusters of thunderstorms that could be quite active or strong. These batches of storms often pack torrential rain, prolific lighting and damaging thunderstorm winds. It is still to early to narrow down the location, intensity and timing of the storms – though are often driven by a nighttime jet stream, but we will monitor trends.