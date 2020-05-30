May ends with sunshine and comfortable temperatures

A cold front moved over the state on Friday and now cooler, less humid weather conditions are expected through the weekend! An area of high pressure from Canada is going to slide east over the Great Lakes. The system will keep central Indiana dry the next few days, temperatures and humidity values in check.

This morning, dew points fell to the upper 40s and lower 50s. The cooler dew point temperatures let us know that we’re dealing with a dry air mass. Once a dew point reaches the 60° mark, that is when you begin to feel more moisture stored in the atmosphere (humidity). There could be a few scattered clouds around the state at times today, but you can still expect plenty of sunshine with comfortable highs in the mid to lower 70s.

The mostly clear and calm weather tonight will allow temperatures to quickly fall once the sun sets. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It may be an even cooler start to Sunday, but the weather for the day will not disappoint! Highs are going to climb back into the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky for downtown Indianapolis. You will have many opportunities to be outdoors and do any yard work both days!

The sunny stretch will continue into the next work week as temperatures gradually rise. The summer-like heat is going to return to the area by Tuesday when highs quickly jump into the mid-80s. Forecast dew points in the mid-60s next week will mean the humidity will spike again! Central Indiana will certainly have a summer-like feel as we open the month of June. Storm chances return next Wednesday and Thursday.