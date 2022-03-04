Sights set on the first 70-degree day of 2022 this weekend but how early is this warmth and what was the earliest in record.

MAY IN MARCH

We still have a long way to go to get to an average high of 70-degrees, that doesn’t happen until the 3rd of May but 70-degree days can and often occur in the month of March. Historically speaking, when scanning 150 years of weather records the calendar date of March 18th is the average date for the first occurrence of 70° in Indianapolis. We can plan on 70s in most March’s, in fact, more than 70% of the them on record has produced 70°.

The earliest first 70° day on record fell on January 11, 1890, while we waited until April 25th in 1984.

Temperatures are to surge Saturday behind a passing warm front likely falling just shy of the record for the date (75°) set in 1983. But the air is still rare, only seven March 5th’s have produced 70° warmth – this will only be the eight time. Enjoy!