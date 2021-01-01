Messy, icy roads New Year’s Day

2020 is almost over! While it will close quietly in the weather department in central Indiana, a slippery setup will arrive for New Year’s Day. The rest of this year will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 20s through the evening. We’ll be dry as clouds build in ahead of a new storm system.

More than two dozen states are under a Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning or Ice Storm Warning due to a new, incoming storm system. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of central Indiana from 3 to 11 AM Friday morning. Freezing rain and sleet will develop across much of the area before transitioning over to all rain as temperatures warm.

Locations near and north of I-70 will be most favorable for icy conditions during the morning hours on Friday. If you HAVE to travel, be extra cautious for the potential of black ice on the roadways.

Precipitation will change over to all rain as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 40s Friday. Temperatures may be milder but winds pickup tomorrow afternoon, gusting 20-25 mph, and will provide a wind chill making it feel several degrees cooler than it actually is.

The first weekend of the year will include some light snow showers by early Sunday morning. Milder conditions return once again next week as temperatures climb back toward 50° by mid-next week.