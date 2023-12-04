It was a sight to see on this Monday as the sunshine returned to our skies! December’s opening days had the clouds dominate. Skies cleared for a few hours in the afternoon and it was nice to see because December is the cloudiest month of the year for Indianapolis. A few days this week will have mostly sunny skies, with the sunniest day being Thursday as we warm up. Before that, we have a disturbance that will move through in time for Tuesday’s morning commute.

A quick-moving system is heading in our direction and it will bring a wintry cocktail with it. What you see in the morning will depend on your location. A mixed bag of snow, rain and potentially freezing rain is on tap. Areas north and northeast of Indianapolis have a higher chance of seeing snow. Any light accumulations will be on grassy surfaces because our ground temperatures are still warm.

However, if you’ll be driving for the commute be aware near bridges and overpasses because those areas do freeze first. If you’re near and south of Indianapolis, it will be mainly rain for the commute. It will be widespread for the morning before turning more scattered in the afternoon and evening. A few flurries could mix in as we get on the back end of the low-pressure center.

After Tuesday, Wednesday calls for dry conditions and slightly cooler temperatures near 40° for highs. Then we warm up with mid-to-upper 50s Thursday-Saturday. Thursday and Friday will both have a good amount of sunshine and breezy southwest winds.

Highs Tuesday Highs Wednesday Highs Friday

Heading into the weekend, a system will potentially impact the Midwest bringing rain and potentially snow with it. There are many uncertainties with the system at this point but it’s expected to strengthen as it crosses the United States. We’ll be monitoring it over the week and encourage our viewers to follow along!