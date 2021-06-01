Meteorological summer opens with limited sunshine; rain chances rise overnight

Much like Memorial Day, stubborn clouds will hover around for most of the day! Although rather cloudy at times, mild weather will still slowly and quietly build in through the afternoon. Rain chances remain very weak for the majority of the day until after sunset, for most.

Showers will turn steadier through the late evening and overnight, as a wave slides in from the southwest. Expect a wet Wednesday, so be sure to get that yard cut today, if possible.

Rainfall totals will range between .25″ up north, to 1″ or more across the southeastern part of the state through Thursday midday.

After rain chances ebb by Thursday afternoon…heat returns on Friday and will take us right through the weekend! Lots of sun, warmth and sunscreen will be needed!