What is driving the milder spell, a pattern shift and a shift that looks to have some staying power

Warm and comfortable. Temps rebound to the lower 80s Tuesday. Dry air (relative humidity only 37%) drives the afternoon heating but temps still below normal. This is the sixth straight day averaging BELOW normal – LONGEST spell since early April! Not your typical JET STREAM pattern for mid-August.

Normally the jet stream heads north – running parallel to the U.S./Canadian border. It currently “buckles” out west allowing for cooler flow of air to dump into the eastern third of the Nation. This pattern looks to hold for at least the next 10 days but with varying humidity and some seasonal warm afternoons. Overall, trend supports NO 90-degree days here for next two weeks.

We will also keep rain chances out for now but will bring them back this weekend as a reinforcing push of mild air and an associated weak, upper-level low drop in starting Saturday night. Best shower and storm chance comes Sunday.