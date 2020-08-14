Midway through August and the recent warm spell will be ending soon

Checking in on Summer 2020. Mid-way point of August and 65% of the days have been above normal. Currently ranks among the warmest 30% on record.

Friday was the 6th straight day with temperatures above average but it’s been 17 days since last official 90-degree in Indianapolis. The HEAT INDEX has surpassed 90° in some spots Friday.

The month opened cool and comfortable with a eight straight days below normal but it’s been a stagnant pattern for the past several days and a warmer one. That trend will continue through the weekend.

Rain chances are to remain low but may perk up as cooler and much less humid air surges south and through the state to start the work week. A cold front will sweep the state Sunday bringing the demise of the dew points here early next week.

Mild weather is to resume again next week with several mornings dipping to lows in 50s and average high temperatures to run several degrees below normal.