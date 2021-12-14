Mid-way through December and no let-up to warmth; Showers make a return

December 2021 has already produced ten 50-degree days and we are not done yet. The mild open to meteorological winter will take a slight turn soon

WINTER CHILL STILL ON HOLD

Meteorological winter opened December 1st and the opening two weeks are among the mildest on record. To-date the average temperatures ties for 13th warmest but what has been more impressive is the number of days we’ve surpassed 50-degrees. Tuesday marked the 10th of the month, the most for a December since 1889, 132 years ago.

The lack of a connection to the Arctic is impressive, in-fact there were no real signs of arctic air anywhere across the Nation Tuesday. The real bitter cold is bottled up in Canada and not being tapped into while the jet stream streak across the Country from west to east. This ‘flat’ or what meteorologist term a zonal flow bathes the Nation with mild, oceanic air. The real mild air is to persist as Wednesday and Thursday will be well above normal with a real chance of topping the 60-degree mark each day.

SHOWERS MAKE A RETURN

The mild air will not be under sunny skies going forward. The month of December has not only has been mild but sunnier too with 44% possible sunshine. We add clouds overnight and sunny skies are not to return again until Sunday.

Two weather systems will provide us with some showers Wednesday and Thursday and again Friday evening into early Saturday, the latter of the two looks to be the wettest. Ahead of the next storm, gusty winds will blow with several states under a wind or high wind advisory. Gusty here could once aging top 40mph late Wednesday and early Thursday morning, not great news for the crews that had been working on restoring power in the wake of the weekend storm. Nearly two dozen states are under an advisory and they may be required here. We will monitor trends.

The passing of a cold front Thursday will bring on a more seasonal chill ending the week and ending the consecutive days above normal streak that currently stands at six days. Clouds and colder temperatures are expected with highs more seasonal near 40-degrees starting Friday and persisting into early next week. As we close in on Christmas, the prospects of a white Christmas are looking bleak, however there are some hints of colder air and off the overnight Euro-model a possible clipper system to open the day on Christmas Eve. We will be watching the trends very closely!