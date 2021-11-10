Midday update: Cold is coming, wind chills in the 20s Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with some dense fog and temperatures in the 40s. At midday, temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. We will make it into the lower 60s by this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. This is the 11th day in a row of dry weather in Indianapolis. That changes on Thursday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 50s with a few clouds.

Thursday we will start off with temperatures in the upper 50s. These will be our high temperatures for the day. A cold front will come in during the afternoon hours, bringing rain and colder temperatures behind it. This front will also bring wind gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s!

Friday will be cold and damp. Friday morning wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s, so bundle up! Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s with late showers in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s with snow flurries mixing in. No impacts are expected.

Saturday looks blustery and cold. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s with flurries and showers around for the day. Overnight lows will drop in the upper 20s with flurries still around.

Sunday looks much like Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s and lower 40s with flurries and showers around. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Next week we are looking drier and more seasonal.