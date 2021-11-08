Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds.

As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in nature but keep the rain gear handy. Rainfall totals should be less than 0.2″.

Wednesday we are looking dry and comfortable again with temperatures in the middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Our pattern really shifts starting Thursday and into the weekend.

A cold front will bring showers and breezy conditions to Central Indiana on Thursday. Temperatures will top off in the 60s and drop into the afternoon and evening behind that cold front. Rain is likely all day. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Friday will be cool with temperatures in the 40s. Showers are possible Friday.

Our upper levels will grab and bring some cold and winter-like temperatures for this weekend. BOTH Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s! A few snow flurries also are possible on both days. Lows will be in the 30s. Talk about a quick change!