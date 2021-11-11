Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the middle 30s.

Friday we will start off dry with feel-like temperatures in the 20s so bundle up! Temperatures make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s with clouds increasing. Showers will return later in the evening. Snow flurries will mix in with the showers Friday night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

Winds will continue to kick into this weekend making for a blustery few days. Saturday temperatures will top off in the upper 30s and lower 40s with snow flurries around. I expect a lot of dry time during the day. Another round of showers and flurries are possible overnight with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be damp and cold with showers and flurries around during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s with mixing possible. No impacts are expected.

Monday into next week will have temperatures gradually warming into the 60s by Wednesday with more shower chances possible.