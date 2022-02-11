It has been another lack-luster snowfall season to-date. With the exception of last weeks winter storm we entered the month with under two inches of snow. Spring is still a ways off so how much snow do we typically have from this date on?

LATE SEASON SNOW

Mid-February through March can bring some of the more formidable winter storms. As recently as 2018, we had a 10.2″ of snow fall on March 23rd and two of the largest snowstorms on record have occurred in late mid to late February. The largest snow for the city of Indianapolis came February 16th – 17th in 1910 when 16.1″ of snow fell and the 3rd largest came February 28th-29th with 13.2″ in 1984.

March 2018 snowstorm

March 2018 Brown County

Last winter 16″ of snow fell after January 30th and accounted for nearly 60% of the seasonal snow, that ranked 5th highest on record. The last measured snow came April 20th with 2″ for the city of Indianapolis. Well, it remains to be seen if we challenge any of those records but we should have had just shy of 19″ of snow this season, we are currently at 9.3″ or 9.4″ below average. We average another 7.2″ of snow from February 11th on. The most snow to fall from February 11th and beyond was a whopping 33.8″ in 1906!!! Records are meant to be broken, right?