The sun-filled November continued Wednesday across Central Indiana. The mild stretch also continued as we got to 65° for a high temperature. As always, we are tracking changes down the line so enjoy the one day left of this winning stretch we’re in.

Indianapolis has seen nearly 60% of its possible sunshine for the month of November when it normally sees only 41% on average. November-January is the cloudiest time period for Indy so having these days is something extra nice. Thursday will be another sunny day before clouds move in ahead of a cold front. The weekend will be sunny before another cold front early next week brings more clouds here.

While it’s been nice outside overall, the conditions have also elevated outdoor burning and fire risks. That’s why several countywide burn bans exist for most counties south of Marion County/Indianapolis. Dry air, higher winds and dry grounds are all catalysts behind the enhanced fire risks. Any outdoor fire can spread quite easily and it’s suggested you avoid outdoor burning. Do this through Thursday, too. Burn Bans are in place for the shaded counties where outdoor burning is not allowed.

Highs again in the 60s Thursday will also come with breezy southwest winds gusting to 20-25 miles per hour. This will be ahead of a cold front that will pass through Friday. Rain moves in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The rain will turn more scattered in the afternoon before clearing takes place Friday night in time for the weekend.

A seasonable weekend in on tap before an early week cold front brings more rain. This will be the story for late Monday and Tuesday. It will usher in a blast of colder air straight from Canada just in time for Thanksgiving. Highs in the 40s are looking increasingly likely Wednesday and for Thanksgiving. This goes straight in line with the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Enjoy the mild for now!