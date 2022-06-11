One Last Mild Day…

Skies are mostly cloudy across central Indiana and there have been a few light showers in a few locations, mainly west and south of downtown Indy. Sprinkles moved into Marion County at the 9 o’clock hour and it has turned overcast.

A few sprinkles, light showers are possible at times today. However, there should still be several dry hours to enjoy outdoors before more favorable rain chances move in after 6 PM. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered Showers Overnight

Another wave of rain is on the way, and it may impact outdoor evening plans. The Indians have a game against the Clippers at 7:05 PM. Hope the team will get enough dry time to finish the game this evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight lows dip down into the mid-60s.

Storm Chance Sunday

A warm front is projected to track over central Indiana on Sunday. It will bring another shot at scattered rain and a few thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures are going to be much warmer tomorrow and rise back into the mid-80s after an unseasonably cool stretch.

A couple strong storms may develop Sunday evening. Main threats include gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours within the thunderstorms.

Heating Up Next Week

A ridge sets up over the eastern half of the US next week. The high heat that is impacting the southwest is going to move into the Ohio Valley. A surge of heat and humidity will drive temperatures into the 90s midweek. Near-record heat is anticipated along with oppressive heat indices. The heat index next week may exceed 100° Tuesday and Wednesday during peak heating hours!