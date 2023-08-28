We promised it would improve and it did! We reinforce the mild air behind a passing cold front late Tuesday.

Refreshing air has returned this week. Monday morning lows included 49° in Marion. Could push a few more locations sub-50° Tuesday morning.

Reinforcing the mild air follows a cold front that passes late Tuesday. There is a small chance for a downpour or thundershower late day with peak coverage under 20% before 8pm. This will be last chance of any real rainfall for several more days. Despite the big rainfall southwest early Saturday morning most locations have gone dry (again). We look to end meteorological summer below normal.

Tropical traffic on the rise as Franklin reaches CAT 4 status (145mph) east of Florida. Alerts posted for western coast of Florida as Idalia is predicted to CAT 3 before landfall early Wednesday morning.

When the tropic get going our weather does not. We see a real slowing down of the overall flow and our weather gets placed in park. Therefore we are predicting an extended spell of sunny and dry weather with gradual warming in the works. Sunshine should remains plentiful through the Labor Day holiday weekend but a rise in temperatures are expected. We could top 90-degrees Sunday and Monday and continue an above normal spell of warmth well into the first week of September.