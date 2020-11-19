Mild close to the week; Tracking weekend rain

It’s been a very windy day with gusts topping 40 mph in many locations across Central Indiana on Thursday. We’re caught between a strong area of high pressure to our southeast and strong low pressure to our northwest. That’s creating a tight pressure gradient that driving these strong SSW winds.

Our Wind Advisory expired at 5 PM but a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for all of Central Indiana until 7 PM. That means there’s an enhanced fire risk due to the combination of gusty winds, low humidity and the warmer temperatures. Avoid outdoor burning as fires may spread quickly!

Temperatures surged into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, running more than 10° above the average of 51° for today’s date. Plus, temperatures by early Thursday evening have been running more than 15° warmer than they were Wednesday evening.

We stay breezy the rest of the evening but temperatures will stay mild. Lows only drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Friday morning.

A few spotty showers are possible Friday but most remain completely dry. Better rain chances come over the weekend.

Rain chances on Saturday will favor our counties south of I-70 as scattered showers will linger off and on throughout the day. The moisture spreads north by early Sunday. A shot of colder air in the upper levels of the atmosphere MIGHT even allow for a some pockets of a wintry mix to develop early. However, the air column will warm quickly as it nears the surface, assisting with melting of the wintry precipitation, plus surface temperatures will be far too warm for anything that makes it to the ground to stick.