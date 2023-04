INDIANAPOLIS – With warm temperatures expected today and sunny skies, all records will hold. Highs will be above-average but not record-breaking.

April 12 Almanac

Record high temperature: 86° (1930)

Record low temperature: 20° (1940)

Record rainfall: 0.80″ (1881)

Record snowfall: 0.9″ (1957)

It was also on this date back in 2002, golf ball-sized hail fell in Bloomington.