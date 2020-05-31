Mild finish to May; Warmer and muggy next week

As promised, we’re off to a great start for the weekend. Saturday brought sunshine and mild temperatures in the low 70s. This is a big break from the summer-like feel we were experience much of this last week. The humidity and 80-degree warmth are gone… for now. This “cooldown” will be short-lived though. Enjoy it while you can.

As the sun goes down, temperatures will cool quickly tonight. The evening will still be pleasant, you just may need a jacket if you’re going to be outdoors late tonight, or early tomorrow morning. Sunday morning will start out in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Rinse and repeat for Sunday. May sunshine will bounce those cool morning temperatures on Sunday, right back to near 70-degrees for the afternoon. Plan on sunshine and dry conditions, once again.

The dry, mild pattern carries over into Monday. Tuesday will be our transitional day back to a warmer, muggy pattern. A warm front lifting north Monday night will drive temperatures on Tuesday into the mid 80s and dew point temperatures into the 60s. Typically, we say anything above 60-degrees starts to get uncomfortable. By Wednesday, temperatures surge into the upper 80s and the humid air will create a heat index closer to, or above, 90-degrees.

Rain and storm chances move in on Wednesday and Thursday but neither day looks to be a washout. I hope you enjoy the summer-feel. No major cooldown is on the way. We’ll have a small drop in temperatures and the humidity late in the weekend but they come roaring back quickly. In fact, Indianapolis could be seeing its first 90-degree day by early the following week. Stay tuned!