Tracking a few limited showers this morning, moving east across our counties just north of downtown. These light showers will be ending around lunch today, as clouds thin, and some sunshine returns this afternoon. Highs later today will reach the upper 40s on southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Today will mark another day above average, as the mild January rolls on!

Cloudier days ahead the rest of the week, as rain chances rise slowly on Wednesday with 20% in coverage but remaining mild. A much larger push of rainfall arrives on the Thursday, as a storm cranks up, generating stronger winds and up to 1″ of rainfall, as temperatures fall by late morning. Eventually, rain will changeover to snow chances by the late afternoon and through the overnight.

Right now, little to no accumulation is expected on Thursday and through Friday morning! As temperatures fall through Friday and colder air drives in, passing snow showers could create some slick spots and minor accumulations through the evening.