Mild for through the weekend; rain and storm chances rise on Easter

The Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory was canceled this Saturday morning. Cloud cover and temperatures near 40 degrees prevented the formation of widespread frost around central Indiana. It is still a cool start to the day with a mostly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles are possible through 9 AM, however, dry weather is expected for much of the day.

Cloud cover will break midday and early in the afternoon, which will help temperatures become more seasonal for mid-April. Southerly winds will also help drive temperatures up into the lower to mid-60s this afternoon! It will turn breezy as well with wind gusts up to 25 MPH possible.

Rain chances rise this evening and overnight. Showers will be widely scattered with most of the activity falling in the northern half of the state. Some of our northern counties could hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight. Lows will drop back into the upper 40s.

Spotty showers will be intermittent on Easter Sunday as temperatures rebound into the lower 60s. By Sunday night, a strong cold front will slide towards central Indiana and bring our next round of thunderstorms. A couple thunderstorms may turn strong and potentially severe Sunday evening and night. Main threats include gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail. There is a slight risk for severe weather over southern Indiana.

Severe weather is more favorable south of Indiana during the daytime hours. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are all factors for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Easter Sunday. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed those states under a moderate risk.

Once the robust boundary sweeps over the area Sunday night, temperatures will sharply drop! The high of 59° will occur early Monday morning and temperatures will fall to the 40s that afternoon. Lows dip back near freezing early Tuesday morning! The cooler weather pattern will hold steady for the rest of the workweek. We could even see a few snowflakes at times in the week ahead!