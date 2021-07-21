Mild July to take a turn, heat index could reach 100° soon

NO 90-DEGREE DAYS THIS MONTH

Those HAZY – LAZY Days of summer are in full effect Wednesday afternoon with light wind, moderate humidity and once again wildfire smoke overhead. Visibility was down on Wednesday afternoon across much of central Indiana and it will lower through the night. A passing front will shift the winds and slowly reduce the humidity but the wind is light. Fog will once again greet us out the door early Thursday.

This was a mild day for July, and for this date. These are the DOG DAYS of summer and this calendar date is among three that have produced the hottest temperature ever recorded for the city of Indianapolis. The all-time record of 106° was tied in 1934.

We have been lacking the heat this July and for the first time in eight years we have not had an official 90-degree day. To-date there have been five, all falling in June but by this point of the year nine days are normal. Summer 2021 has taken a turn after a warm start. June averaged nearly 1.5° above normal while July has cooled to nearly 2.0° below normal. Overall, we have had as many days above normal as we’ve had below through the 21st of July.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY TO SURGE

Milder temperatures are expected to end the work week but a strong surge in temperatures and humidity are coming this weekend. The pattern is about to undergo large scale changes over the coming 8 to 10 days but it starts with a jump this weekend. Temperatures are to climb to near 90-degrees but the added humidity will elevate the HEAT INDEX to nearly 100-degree Sunday, Showers and storms are a possibility but we are expecting abundant dry time so these levels look to be achievable.