Mild Monday weather carries into the week

Temperatures have broken into the 70s across parts of Central Indiana today. According to climatology, this may very well be our warmest day for the remainder of the year, so make sure to take advantage of what remains. Otherwise, we can say with certainty that it is at least our warmest day since reaching the low 70s on October 20th.

It will stay mild overnight as high pressure to the southeast keeps us engulfed in southerly flow. Lows should sit 5-10 degrees above our average of 37 tomorrow. The pattern will remain a mild one through Tuesday, but there will be some other changes that occur. This will primarily include an increase in cloud cover, especially through the afternoon. Clouds will ultimately win the day, but we should still manage to reach the low 60s with the mild air mass and southerly surface flow. A brief shower or two will be possible after dark, but nothing widespread is expected.

Wednesday will stay mild with mostly cloudy conditions as well. A front to our northwest will be responsible for the cloud cover, but the mild weather will continue until it moves through. High temps will stay in the low 60s on Wednesday with overnight lows even staying in the 50s heading into Thursday.

The aforementioned front will then make its move on Thursday. It will be a windy day with warm air boosting temps back into the 60s before showers and downpours impact us through the middle of the day. Windy conditions will persist even after the front moves through, but this time it will bring much colder air.